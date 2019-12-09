St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
Charlotte Jane Lucas, born Nov. 22 to Evan W. Lucas and Samantha E. Harvey of Buckfield. Grandparents are James and Ann Harvey of Oxford, Alfred Lucas and Julie Bergeron of Bucksfield and the late Janie Lucas.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Amazon, Microsoft execs call for closer alliance between Pentagon and big tech
-
Mainely Media
Festive fun at Seashore Trolley Museum
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Hailing from the other Portland, Haley Heynderickx comes to Space
-
Nation & World
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker has died
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court allows Kentucky law requiring doctors perform ultrasounds