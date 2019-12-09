TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Federal authorities are investigating a cyberattack on the city of Pensacola, Florida, home to the naval air station where a Saudi flight student killed three sailors and wounded eight others on Friday.
“I can confirm the city of Pensacola has experienced a cyberattack and we’ve disconnected much of our city’s network until the issue can be resolved,” said the city’s spokeswoman, Kaycee Lagarde.
“As a precaution we have reported the incident to the federal government,” Lagarde said, acknowledging the deadly violence at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
City officials became aware of the attack at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, many hours after the shooting, but expressed caution about linking the two incidents — although they were not prepared to outright dismiss any connections.
“It’s too early to confirm or dispel,” Lagarde said. “That would be a question for the federal agencies.”
A spokesman for the FBI in Pensacola said he could not confirm if his agency had a role in the cyberartack investigation.
Much of the city’s computer systems remained offline Monday morning. However, city officials stressed that all emergency services were running, including 911 services.
Some phone lines to city offices were not working as the city and federal authorities continued their investigation. The city’s email and other electronic services were down until further notice.
“We’re continuing to operate. We just might have to do some things a little bit old-school, with pen and paper,” Lagarde said.
But she could not immediately discuss how officials became aware of the cyberattack.
“We don’t want to get into too many specifics because of security,” she said.
City officials asked for patience in a community still grieving over the shooting at the navy installation, a central part of the local economy and public life.
Investigators are trying to establish whether the killer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone or was part of a larger plot.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Democrats expected to announce two articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Senators send Bruins to third straight loss, 5-2
-
Boston Celtics
Hayward returns as Celtics upend Cavaliers, 110-88
-
Varsity Maine
Monday’s high school roundup: Gorham boys top Oxford Hills 73-58 for first win
-
Local & State
Portland woman agrees to settle lawsuit alleging Long Creek staff injured her son
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.