Highland Lake Grange will host its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 9 Hardy Road and Route 302.

There will be sales of knitted items, toys, fairy houses, dream catchers, jewelry, wood products, Scentsy items, cards, gift baskets, an author with his books for sale, etched glassware and a bake sale.

Breakfast and luncheon items will be sold from the kitchen.

For more details, call 207-854-2379 or email [email protected]

