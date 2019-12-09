CASCO – Barbara A. Young, 60, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn after a long fought battle with cancer. She was born on Nov. 18, 1959, the youngest child of Francis and Ola (Buffum) Hatch.

Barbara, known by many as “Barbie”, and to her grandkids as “Blue” was a graduate of Deering High School in the class of 1978. She was an incredibly hard worker who did her very best to provide for her family. Throughout her life, she held various positions including a small engine mechanic, landscaper, and maintenance worker.

Barbie loved bird watching (especially cardinals), being outside, and Barbie will be remembered as a thoughtful, strong woman who gave everything she possibly could to her family.

She is survived by her sons, Adam Young, Ryan Phillips, and Ernest Phillips Jr., and Adam’s fiancé Katelyn; grandchildren, Gage Young, Izak Young, and Autumn Phillips; and siblings, Judy Bartlett and her companion Les Finley, Margaret Hatch, Michael Hatch and his wife Stephanie, and Janie Schools and her husband Bob; and her long time friend and companion, Roger Madore and his son, Andrew Madore; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Ola Hatch.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Barbie’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous