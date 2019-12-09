SCARBOROUGH – Philip Alvah Bayley, 97, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Phil was the youngest of four sons by Stephen and Ella (Knight) Bayley.

He attended Scarborough schools and served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946. He enlisted in Portland and reported for active duty in Boston. From there, he was stationed in Newfoundland for a year, eventually transferring to Georgia, serving on the minesweeper USS Indicative. He then sailed to Virginia, New York, Seattle, Washington, and Alaska.

Upon returning from his service, he married Mary Aitken in 1948 and together they raised five children: Michael (Debra), Phyllis (Marc) Plessis, Mary Ella (Mark) Howland, Calvin (Libby), and Jane (Robert) Foley.

As a young man, Phil worked with family at Bayley’s Lobster Pound after which he was employed by Snow’s Canning Co. in Pine Point for over 29 years as a truck driver. It was during his time at Snow’s, in 1969, his wife Mary passed away.

In 1976, Phil married Mildred “Sue” Dodge Alley. Together they owned and operated Salty Bay Take Out restaurant in Pine Point for many years until retiring in 1989.

Phil was a long time Brother of the Orchard Lodge #215 A.F. & A.M. in Old Orchard Beach. He loved his family, watching the Red Sox and traveling throughout the country.

He is survived by his children; his wife Sue of 43 years; and her children, Mary (Richard) Coventry, Jim Alley (fiancée Deb Boucher), and Kathy (Tim) Tibbetts. He is also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Rte. 1 in Scarborough on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Brooklawn Cemetery in South Portland, at about 2 p.m., following the reception.

At the family’s request,

in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made

in his name to the:

Scarborough Fire & Rescue

P.O. Box 360

Scarborough, ME 04074

