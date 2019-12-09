PORTLAND – The YMCA of Southern Maine’s Greater Portland Branch will serve as an overflow shelter for the city beginning Monday, Dec. 9, to accommodate a recent influx of asylum seekers.

The site is expected to be used as a shelter for about nine days. The YMCA is collecting donations of warm clothes for the families to help them acclimate to Maine. Donations can be dropped off at 70 Forest Ave. Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“At the Y, social responsibility is at the center of our mission,” Sarah Leighton, chief strategy and advancement officer said in a release. “When we see a need in our community, we step in to help. We are honored to be able to open our doors during this time of need.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: