Bath

Tues.  12/17  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission  RD

Tues.  12/17  6 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Wed.  12/18  4 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  RD

Brunswick

Mon.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  12/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  12/18  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  12/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  12/19  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Road

Thur.  12/19  5 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee  TH

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Kate Furbish Elementary School Building Committee  46 Federal St.

Thur.  12/19  7 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  12/16  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Wed.  12/18  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  12/18  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee  TO

Wed.  12/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Tues.  12/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

