Bath
Tues. 12/17 6 p.m. Recreation Commission RD
Tues. 12/17 6 p.m. Planning Board CH
Wed. 12/18 4 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee RD
Brunswick
Mon. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 12/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 12/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 12/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 12/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 12/19 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee TH
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Kate Furbish Elementary School Building Committee 46 Federal St.
Thur. 12/19 7 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 12/16 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Wed. 12/18 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 12/18 4 p.m. Recycling Committee TO
Wed. 12/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Tues. 12/17 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Shared manufacturing space boon to entrepreneurs
-
Local & State
Jurors hear audio of Sharon Carrillo confess to abuse of daughter
-
The Forecaster
‘Just being Russell’: Friends gather to celebrate memories, mourn loss of, homeless Brunswick man
-
Nation & World
Pelosi announces agreement on North American trade pact
-
News
Oversight panel orders investigation of Maine office that provides lawyers for the poor