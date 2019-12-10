Chebeague Island

Wed.  12/18  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Cumberland

Thur.  12/19  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  TH

Durham

Thur.  12/19  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  12/12  5:30 p.m.  Joint Town and School Finance Committee Meeting  TH

Freeport

Thur.  12/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

Mon.  12/16  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH

Mon.  12/16  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees  43 South Freeport Road

Tues.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Wed.  12/18  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

Thur.  12/19  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  12/12  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Tues.  12/17  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Pownal

Mon.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH

Tues.  12/17  6:30 p.m.  CIP Meeting  MH

Wed.  12/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  12/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Thur.  12/12  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Tues.  12/17  7 p.m.  Habor and Waterfront Committee  CR

Wed.  12/18  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  CR

Wed.  12/18  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  WW

Thur.  12/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

