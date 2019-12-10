Chebeague Island
Wed. 12/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review TH
Durham
Thur. 12/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Thur. 12/12 5:30 p.m. Joint Town and School Finance Committee Meeting TH
Freeport
Thur. 12/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
Mon. 12/16 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Mon. 12/16 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees 43 South Freeport Road
Tues. 12/17 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 12/18 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Thur. 12/19 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 12/12 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Tues. 12/17 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Pownal
Mon. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Tues. 12/17 6:30 p.m. CIP Meeting MH
Wed. 12/18 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 12/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Thur. 12/12 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Tues. 12/17 7 p.m. Habor and Waterfront Committee CR
Wed. 12/18 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee CR
Wed. 12/18 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Thur. 12/18 7 p.m. Town Council LC
