Arrests

12/1 at 7:15 p.m. Adelard Fleetwood, 33, of Mosher Road, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Justin Bernier on Perryman Drive on a charge of violation of a protective order.

12/1 at 8:40 p.m. Terry Himple, 49, of Davis Court, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Cory Iles on Davis Court.

12/3 at 2:12 a.m. Amy Feeley, 38, of Dunning Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Cory Iles on Dunning Street.

12/5 at 1:17 a.m. John King, 54, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on Bath Road on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

12/7 at 3:10 p.m. Ryan Griffin, 40, of Bank Street, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Maine Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/7 at 11:52 p.m. Shawn Hinkley, 56, of Preble Road, Bowdoinham, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/8 at 1:16 a.m. Jacqueline Barnicoat, 39, of Campbell Street, Boothbay Harbor, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/8 at 7:14 p.m. Paul Jones, 41, of Easy Street, Litchfield, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Main Street on a charge of probation violation. At the same time and place, Kelly Quinn, 54, of Old Farm Hill Road, Auburn, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, and Tara Dry, 39, of Old Portland Road, was arrested on a charge of probation violation.

Summonses

12/2 at 3:15 p.m. Joshua Greenleaf, 31, of Desert Rock Drive, Boothbay, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.

12/5 at 12:08 a.m. Chloe Monsen, 27, of Bedford Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Justin Dolci on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/7 at 1:21 p.m. Barbara Dube, 42, of Bath Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large. At the same time and place, Ronald Dube Jr., 44, of Bath Road, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal threatening.

12/7 at 11:18 p.m. Laura Soucie, 41, of Anthony Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Bath Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/8 at 1:27 a.m. Todd Gregory, 30, of Riverside Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Interstate 295 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

Fire calls

12/1 at 12:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

12/2 at 3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/2 at 7:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

12/4 at 3:39 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Theodore Drive.

12/5 at 6:53 a.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Drive.

12/5 at 11:33 a.m. Alarm on Woodside Lane.

12/5 at 6:16 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

12/6 at 3:06 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

12/8 at 9:09 a.m. Alarm on Resilient Circle.

12/8 at 4:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 77 calls from Dec. 1-9.

