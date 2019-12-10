SOUTH PORTLAND – Catherine Virginia Berry, 89, of South Portland passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She is the daughter of the late, Andrew and Mary (Esposito) Tucci.

Katie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced family gatherings which always included great Italian food and music. Katie’s vivacious personality coupled with her love of playing the piano, guitar and accordion made her a musical force. Impassioned by her Christian faith, she lit up churches with her natural musical talent and her grand smile. No one was a stranger in her home and she especially loved her role as Nana.

Katie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Earl Berry in 2016, six brothers, and six sisters, her first husband Alburn E. Butler Sr. She is survived by three daughters, Susan Johnson of Florida, Melody Ballantyne of Florida, and Donna and her husband Thomas Punch of Florida, four sons, Thomas and his wife Rhonda Berry of Portland, Wayne Butler of Gorham, Alburn Jr. and his wife Tammy Butler of Portland, and Michael Butler of Portland; eleven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Katie’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the Chapel. Burial will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery beside her beloved husband Earl. In the spirit of Katie, friends and family are encouraged to wear purple and sparkles. To view Katie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous