BIDDEFORD – Marjorie Adamson Jamback of Fortunes Rocks Beach in Biddeford died suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. She was 86. Those who knew her loved the bright twinkle in her eye and her ready laugh, and her “snarky” side endeared her to many. Her family takes great comfort in knowing that her passing was swift with no fuss, and that she was not dependent on others.

Marjorie’s life was characterized by re-invention. After raising her family in Woodsville, N.H., she returned to college to complete her BA at Franconia College (1975). In the mid-1970s she and her husband, Edwin A. Jamback, DDS (deceased 1998) moved from Woodsville, N.H. to Fortunes Rocks, where the Borg, Reidy and Jamback households defined the neighborhood. During this time, Marjorie’s life was focused on her family.

As her children grew up and found lives of their own and her husband’s health declined, Marjorie reinvented her life again. She went back to school in her early 60s and earned her Master’s in Social Work at UNE. Marjorie worked as a social worker at Saco’s Wardwell Assisted Living Community until she retired when she turned 80. She frequently joked that the clients coming to live at The Wardwell were often younger than she was.

After retirement she re-invented herself a third time. She filled her life with many new friends, particularly at Union Church (Biddeford Pool), at the Senior College, and in her neighborhood. Although she lamented some of these changes after a life filled with extended family, this new life, which she built for herself, brought her great joy.

Marjorie is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Borg, formerly Marjorie’s neighbor and currently living in New Jersey; her children, Gregg Jamback (Jamie Huss, spouse), Carol Weldin; her grandchildren Amanda Weldin and Doug Weldin; and nieces and nephews far too numerous to name here. She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. Lewis Gordon Adamson and Margaret Smith Adamson; her husband Edwin A. Jamback, DDS, her sister, Carol Reidy, and her son-in-law Robert S. Weldin Jr.

A celebration of Marjorie’s life will take place in February 2020, date and location TBD.

Arrangements are conducted by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, Saco-Buxton.

Should you wish to make a donation in Marjorie’s memory please send it to the:

Union Church Community Mission Project

P.O. 344

Biddeford Pool, ME 04006

