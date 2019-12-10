SACO – Cynthia H. “Babs” Murdock, formerly of Raymond and Cumberland, passed away Dec. 8, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. She was born in Raymond on Feb. 3,1928 to Gardner H. and Gertrude B. Hayden. She attended local Raymond schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy and then the University of Maine Orono where she met her future husband, Philip J. “Moose” Murdock. They lived in Cumberland and Raymond, retiring to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1991. She was an accomplished organist, she enjoyed crafts, and she wrote two children’s books. She was an animal lover and over the years had many beloved dogs and cats.Her husband died in 2010. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey H. of Raymond and Seth H. of Old Orchard Beach; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Funeral arrangements are private.

