BRUNSWICK – Henry G. Bouchard of Brunswick passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Henry was born in Topsham on July 17, 1934, a son of Ovila H. and Emilienne Painchard Bouchard. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1953. After serving two years in the United States Marine Corps, Henry graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1960 with a BA in Public Administration.

On Sept. 1, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Lancaster, at Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. Together they raised three daughters, Barbara Merrill, Kathy Fillyaw, and Susan Mellon.

Henry started his career as Town Manager in Searsport from 1963-1969 and then City Manager of Rockland from 1969-1973. He became Executive Director of the Maine Municipal Bond Bank in Augusta from 1974-1988, managing $1 billion in bond packages for projects to benefit local communities across the state. Henry then accepted a role of Division Leader at Peoples Heritage Bank in Portland from 1988-1995, where he developed the bank’s municipal department and was active in other bank initiatives as well.

Upon retirement he wintered at Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Fla., enjoying golf and traveling. The family spent wonderful summers at their family camp at Salmon Lake in Oakland with their children, grandchildren, and many friends.

Henry enjoyed Red Sox baseball, fishing, gardening, and most of all, building and remodeling homes for his family. With Joan, he enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially Paris, France, where he could explore his French heritage. He enjoyed special trips to Alaska and Aruba with his wife and children to celebrate special family milestones.

Henry is predeceased by his parents and sisters Doris Pelletier, Madeline Savoie, Nancy Laffely, and brothers Alphee, Marcel, and Ralph Bouchard, and in-laws Pauline Bouchard, George Pelletier, Romain Savoie, Helen Bouchard, Walter Klein, Tom Watkins, Carol Lancaster, and Peter and Janice Bastow.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joan; three daughters, Barbara Merrill (Robert) of Johnston, Iowa, Kathy Fillyaw (Michael) of West Bath, and Susan Mellon (Anthony) of Scarborough. Also surviving are his siblings John Bouchard and his wife Muriel of Brunswick, Ruth Klein of Brunswick and Diane Watkins of Topsham. Also surviving are sister-in-law Norma Bouchard of Brunswick and brothers-in-law Leon Laffely and Richard Lancaster of Brunswick. Also holding his memory dear are nine grandchildren, Carolyn (Chad) Felty, Ben (Nicole) Merrill, Christopher Tyson, Connor Gullifer, Patrick Snowden, Molly Snowden, Douglas Mellon, Mike (Sparsha) Fillyaw and Christine (Travis) Lawson; six great-grandchildren, James, Henry, Abigail, Eleanor, Matthew and Madelyn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Henry was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick, followed by a reception at the parish hall. There will be no visiting hours. A family burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brunswick in the spring.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

St. John’s Community Center Building Fund,

All Saints Parish

132 McKeen St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

PSL Services, Strive

39 Darling Ave.

South Portland, ME 04106

that supports independence for community members with developmental

disabilities



