Maine is indeed fortunate to have Susan Collins representing us in the U.S. Senate. As the senior senator from the Pine Tree State, her legislative record and calm, deliberative manner embody the very term, senatorial. Webster’s Dictionary defines the term as “acting with dignity and solemnity.” Colleagues on both sides of the political aisle admire Collins for her senatorial temperament. Perhaps there could be no better testament in this respect than for her to have been ranked for the last six years by Georgetown University and the Lugar Center as the most bipartisan member of the U. S. Senate.

It is unfortunate that in today’s tribal, political wars, some people view bipartisanship with disdain. Even a politician’s own party members may see this quality as not being “pure” enough in upholding a partisan principle, and being too willing to compromise. It is for this reason that some in the GOP camp have called her a RINO (Republican in name only). Curiously, under the heading of “no good deed shall go unpunished” is it not ironic that she gains little or no respect from Democrats for her bipartisanship? Clearly “senatorial” is achieved at a cost.

Let us now return to the qualities of dignity and solemnity. In these respects, Senator Collins displayed remarkable deliberation and shrewd insight in her courageous support of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination. Although not an attorney, Collins gave a masterful and lawyerly defense of her Kavanaugh vote in a forty-five-minute speech on the Senate floor which riveted the attention of her colleagues and millions of citizen viewers. She had done her homework. Unequivocally, she argued no person in our country must ever be found guilty without proof.

Those who opposed Kavanaugh did so without primary evidence — as determined by multiple F.B.I. investigations. Not a single witness could be found to support the accusations of Kavanaugh’s accusers. Instead, we were treated to withering analyses of his high school and college journals which revealed an interest in beer, sports and social activities that defined contemporary collegiate life. In fact, many in the media commented that, if Kavanaugh’s so-called youthful indiscretions became the litmus test for judicial appointments, there would be a dearth of candidates.

It must therefore be said here that it seems incredulous that, based upon Collins’ excruciating research, deliberation and her ultimate vote, she has been excoriated by the left on the eminently-unfair premise of not being supportive of women’s issues. Absolutely galling is the fact that she and some of her staff have received death threats and taunting of unspeakable behavior. Here again, her senatorial demeanor wins the day. Standing firm and unwavering in her determination to do what is right, she continues to conduct the legislative business that is essential to her Maine constituents.

And the list of legislative activity on behalf of Maine’s citizens is impressive. She has played an active role in strengthening Medicare for Maine beneficiaries: protecting home health from regulatory cuts and expanding services to more beneficiaries; ending arbitrary limits on physical and occupational therapy and speech-language pathology services, and banning pharmacy gag clauses in both Medicare and commercial insurance coverage.

These achievements stand in stark contrast to the negative, dark-money ad buys currently painting Republicans for “cutting Medicare.” There is a monumental hypocrisy in these ads inasmuch as they falsely impugn Republicans for activity that, factually, was done by the Democrats’ ACA that actually did cut Medicare. Further, the dark-ads conveniently omit the facts that the administration’s proposals reduce the increase in budgeted cost, and that Senator Collins supports the bipartisan Prescription Drug Reduction Act which would save taxpayers more than $100 billion dollars!

Senatorial? You bet. This woman from northern Maine has a calm dignity that belies a proven U.S. Senate record that reveals a laser focus on legislation that is in the best interests of her fellow Mainers. Thank you, Senator Collins.

Another View is written on a rotating basis by a member of a group of conservative Midcoast citizens that meet to discuss issues they think are of public interest.

