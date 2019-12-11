STANDISH – David P. Jacques, 72, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. He was born on Sept. 6, 1947, the son of Marcel and Beverly (Burke) Jacques.

David grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. He worked for the City of Westbrook for over 30 years, as a truck driver and various other roles; as well as St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery where he was the Director of services; he enjoyed working and being outside.

On February 15, 1985, he married Linda St. Pierre. In their younger years, David and Linda enjoyed dancing together and could be seen every weekend at a dance hall.

He loved to watch the Red Sox especially with his beloved dog, China, by his side. David was often seen enjoying a cigar, and he will be remembered for his charm, and great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Jacques; children, Marie Matheson and her husband Jason, Terry Dubois, Bonnie Jacques, and Michelle Farnsworth and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Matthew, Kristen, Stephanie, Destiny, Katie, Dylan, Garrick, and David; great grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Devin, Dana, Faith, Lily, RJ, Eli, and Brody; siblings, Gary, Gail, Peter, and Glen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a grandson, Rusty Cole Jr.; and his brothers, Dickie and Tommy Jacques.

A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham. A service will begin at 6 p.m.

To express condolences or participate in David’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to: www.ASPCA.org, or

www.diabetes.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous