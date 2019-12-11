WESTBROOK – Beverly Ann Billings Libby, 82, was born in Westbrook to Ralph and Flavilla (Knight) Billings, Beverly went on to become a teacher, wife and mother. Her true passion in life was to study the scripture, a love she acquired at Trinity Lutheran Church. Although her life’s journey took her to the Episcopal Church and then the Roman Catholic Church, she treasured the rich heritage of faith given to her as a child through this faith community in Westbrook. Her love of prayer, hospitality and teaching scripture touched many. In later years, Beverly became a Marie Riviere Associate, finding a connection with Blessed Marie Rivier whose heart also burned for the Gospel.

Beverly loved teaching second grade in East Millinocket and reading recovery in North Adams, Massachusetts. She worked for a time at Calais Public Library, then opened a preschool, The Pumpkin Patch, in Calais. When returning to Westbrook, she worked as a librarian at Casco Bay College, Portland, until her retirement. More recently she has knit many prayer shawls and has been a member of the Women’s Sodality at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Earl Libby, a brother, David Billings, brother-in-law, Fredrick Libby, and sister-in-law, Beth Libby. In addition to her daughter, Janalyn Libby of Westbrook she is survived by a brother, John Billings and wife Cindy Hallett, of Long Island, Maine; a sister, Harriett Mock and husband, Harold of Homestead, Florida; her in-laws, Evelyn and Carlton Meserve, Eugene and Florence Libby, and Julianna Libby, all of Westbrook, and Paul and Nancy Libby of Marion, Maine. Her many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families brought her much joy. She is also survived by several Godchildren, Melissa Mock of Homestead, Florida, Ann and Rick Nielsen of Jackman, Maine, Christopher Ashmore of Tampa, Florida, and Thomas McIntyre of Westbrook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate Beverly’s life on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Beverly’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services https://www.crs.org/

