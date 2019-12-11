OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Michael Angelosante passed away on Dec. 6, 2019. Mike was born in 1949, the son of Vincent and Marguerita Angelosante of Old Orchard Beach.

Mike attended Cheverus High School and Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. before finishing his senior year of high school back home at Old Orchard Beach High School where he excelled on the football field and the basketball court. He studied English at the University of Maine in Orono, graduating in 1971.

Education remained a major theme throughout his 45 years of teaching. Mike returned to his home town high school to teach Social Studies and political science. He distinguished himself as a teacher, coach, mentor, and friend to countless students, particularly those who needed someone to believe in them. He earned his Masters Degree in School Administration from the University of Southern Maine, and believed he could make the biggest impact with students as a classroom teacher.

Mike’s love of coaching earned him Maine Principal’s Association Coach of the Year in Basketball as well as helped bring two Gold Balls to his football team, where he was the defensive coordinator alongside career long colleague and loyal friend, Jack Trull. His friendship with Jack endured into retirement, and his frequent visits were often a highlight of his week.

When Mike was not on in the classroom or on the field, you could find him operating a summer concession business at the Old Orchard Beach Pier, where he operated a summer concession business since 1980, combining his love of entrepreneurship with employment opportunities for students who he believed would benefit from what he considered an extension of the classroom for real life lessons.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Angelosante of Old Orchard Beach; his three children, Ericka Dubois of Old Orchard Beach, Christopher Angelosante of Hong Kong, China, and Courtney Angelosante of Orrington, Maine; his brother, James Angelosante and his wife Mary of Spokane, Wash. and his sister, Marlene Day of Old Orchard Beach, brothers-in-laws Ron and his wife Nancy McClay of Marco Island, Fla. and Jerry and his wife Joanna McClay of Old Orchard Beach; grandchildren Olivia and Abigail Dubois, Maxwell Pacholski, Isaiah Pacholski, Taylor Pacholski, Madeline Pacholski, and Samantha Pacholski, the Blanchette grandchildren Julia, Ronnie, Brian, Ryan, Mia, Cody, and Peyton; a great-grandson Robert; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.with a celebration of life service at 3:30 p.m. in the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St. Saco, Maine. Interment will be in the spring at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery.

On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In leu of flowers donations in memory can be made to:

Gosnell Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME

