STANDISH – Donald E. “Don” Hulit, 88, of Standish passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born in Portland on April 26, 1931, the son of the late Ernest and Alice (Riley) Hulit of Westbrook.

The family then moved to Steep Falls where he met his wife of 62 years, Ethelyn Sturgis. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy (Air Division) and resided in Lexington Park, Maryland, where their daughter, Jennifer, was born. By then they were on their way back to Maine where they bought a home in Standish, which he remodeled himself and where he resided for 63 years.

Don was employed as a furnace burner technician for Dixon Bros. and after a few years moved on to Hannaford Bros. and worked in the maintenance department until his retirement. He then enjoyed traveling from Pennsylvania to Canada with his wife in search of her collectables. During this time he also looked after his mother-in-law, who lived just down the road, until her passing.

Don was a jack of all trades who was always fixing something for friends and relatives. He was a model citizen – non-judgemental, dependable, trustworthy and very regimented. People could set their clocks by him. He was a regular at the Oak Hill General Store in Standish, where he would drive in any weather conditions to arrive at his designated time of 5:17 a.m. In his later years, a hotline was created by his friends to check on him if he didn’t arrive, and it wasn’t unusual to have someone tapping on his window or a friendly visit by a policeman to ensure he was okay.

A bladder cancer survivor of 22 years having been twice diagnosed, he was surrounded by wonderful neighbors who always looked out for him. He would reciprocate by providing a ride for anyone who needed it, letting dogs out, and picking up or taking kids to school. He was also an avid sports fan and hunter who loved watching baseball, football or hunting shows.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer “Jill” Hulit of Limington.

A graveside service will be held in Standish in the spring. Arrangements by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous