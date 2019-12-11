SOUTH PORTLAND – Nancy Guiney Grant departed this life as she arrived, ready for adventure, with an open heart and a sparkle in her Irish blue eyes. Nancy was the oldest daughter of Helena Callan Guiney and Jeremiah Guiney. She loved her notorious siblings, Philip, Margaret (Peg) Morrison, Jeremiah and surviving sister Kate Guiney Warner of Ontario Canada. Nancy cherished family reunions to reconnect with her clan.

Her lifelong family bonds, friendships and passion for education began in Saco, she graduated from Thornton Academy class of 1951 and Gorham State Teachers College in 1955. Many of her favorite stories and friendships evolved through working summers at the Cascade Restaurant while balancing social life and college. Her first car was the beloved Alice a black 1959 VW bug, classic and timeless, just like Nancy.

Nancy met Hamilton W. Grant attending a gathering with friends and soon after their marriage on Dec. 26, 1959 started a family and began her teaching career. She was an active and engaging mother, wife and professional teaching third grade at Russell School in Gray for 30 years. In retirement she enjoyed visiting with students and colleagues by luck or by plan and was thankful for her many friendships.

Nancy loved life and learning, literacy and history, and embodied kindness with a selfless heart. She was a working mom, environmentalist and advocate for those with special needs. She valued a healthy lifestyle and walked often, participating in volksmarches and the Maine half marathon(even winning her age group)! She embraced her journey with Alzheimer’s disease with courage and grace, and a few years after her diagnosis, wrote and delivered a speech at an Alzheimer’s Association walk about using your heart and mind to stay strong. She participated in every walk thereafter to the best of her ability.

Her three daughters and spouses, Kristin Grant and Catherine Corey, Marcia Grant and Jeanie Bourke and Cathleen and David Ritter will continue to live life in her spirit. They are eternally grateful to have had such amazing parents. They also want to thank the lifelong friends, family members and caregivers specifically every staff member at Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice for their loving care on this journey with Nan.

Her daughter’s wish to honor Nancy’s love of Irish tradition and heritage with a celebration of life beginning with a brief ceremony at 1:30 p.m. followed by visiting until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Purpoodock Club, 300 Spurwink Ave., Cape Elizabeth. Nancy will be interned with her immediate family present, to her final resting place next to Hamilton this spring at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to:

The Walk to End

Alzheimer’s, or

Portland Wheeler’s

are thoughtfully

appreciated.

Direct links to donations below: https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walkrpc_2019&pc2_page=peditor&fr_id=12617 OR https://www.portlandwheelers.org/donate/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous