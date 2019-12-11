LANDRUN, S.C. – Mr. Walter I. Cornealy, 96, of Middleburg, Florida, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, at Upstate Community Hospice Home, Landrun, S.C. He is survived by his daughter, Janice C. Brummett of Moore, S.C.; his son, Carl L. Cornealy of Jacksonville, Fla.; his stepson, Max A. Walker of Jacksonville, Fla.: his grandsons, Jason T. Brummett of Belmont, N.C. and Kevin W. Brummett of Houston, Texas; his sister, Eleanor C. Young of Oqunquit, Maine; as well as by six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. His wife of 61 years, Adeline Williams Cornealy, passed away in 2007 and his stepdaughter, Rhonda G. Holt, passed away in 2012. Born in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 1923, he served in the U.S. Navy for the entirety of World War II and then worked in Federal Civil Service at NAS Jacksonville for over 30 years before retiring to enjoy travel, golf and gardening. He was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., Orange Park and Starke, Fla., of over 60 years, serving in many capacities and then continuing various volunteer activities until a few years before his death. There will be a visitation at Guerry Funeral Home in Macclenny, Fla., from 12 to 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, followed by a graveside service and interment at 3 p.m., beside his wife, at Taylor Cemetery in Taylor, Florida.

