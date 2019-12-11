FREEPORT – Florence (Leacy) Joy Wing, 80, who died Dec. 8, 2019.Born July 10, 1939 to Florence (Lannon) and Ralph Leacy, Newton, Mass. She loved her family and friends. She was always proud of her family’s accomplishments. Especially her father serving in the Navy for 30 years; her sister and two brothers in branches of service.Florence loved opening her door and heart to anyone who needed to eat or a place to stay. Giving kindness and love to last a lifetime. She would make her delicious spaghetti dinner. Enjoying coffee and friendships through the years. She never missed weddings, graduations from Maine to Annapolis Academy and California.She loved traveling and visiting family from Indiana to Prince Edward Island. She was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved her parents dearly. She loved telling stories of her family and how much they meant to her. She loved Christmas in Newton with her father and Uncle Cecil. She made sure her children and grandchildren had holidays full of love just like she had.She loved to make blankets that had love in every stitch. She was an excellent artist and loved to sketch. She loved to cook. She worked in home healthcare. She enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother and had special place in her heart for each of them.She was a devoted Catholic and raised her children to know the faith. She touched so many hearts with love and kindness. Florence’s journey has just begun, going home to the Amazing Grace. She truly loved the Lord. She was a very kind soul. Florence was proceeded by her parents, her second husband, Forrest Wing, her brother, Ralph Leacy, sisters, Gerry Coggeshall and Pamela Poley and her great-granddaughter, Makenzie Clark.Surviving is her first husband, Herbert Joy Jr., daughters, Debra Wildes and Earle Rowe, Carol Joy and husband, Jose Ojeda, Sue Joy and husband, Eric Smith, Florence Joy. Son, Robert Joy. Her siblings, Virginia Price, Harry Leacy and sister-in-law Ann Miriam Davis, Eleanor Foley. She had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many many niece and nephews.Giving thanks to Mercy Hospital and the Tyler Suite and all the doctors and nurses who took care of her.Visitation, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11.am. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road, Gray with prayer services starting at 11 a.m. Committal will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

