Good Shepherd Parish will assist the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign during December, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland has announced.

Through Sunday, Dec. 15, large toy collection boxes will be found in all of the parish’s churches – at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco; St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach; and at St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwin’s Mills Road, in Lyman.

Parishioners and community members are encouraged to place new, unwrapped toys in the boxes to help children in need.

The campaign will provide toys to children in Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Lyman, Arundel, Dayton, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Limington, Buxton, and Hollis.

If you or someone you know would benefit from receiving toys from this program, visit: https://saco-me.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.asp

In 2018, the Northern York County Toys for Tots Campaign distributed nearly 10,000 toys to more than 1,200 children, according to diocese spokesman Dave Guthro.

The most needed toys this year are for teens. Suggested items include like sporting goods, makeup, jewelry, watches, crafts, educational games, cameras, LEGO sets, video gaming systems, headphones, hair accessories, movies, and board games. Items for newborn to two-year-old children are also needed, such as crib mobiles, walkers, jump ups and educational toys.

Proceeds from a supper, held Dec. 7 at Most Holy Trinity Church were to benefit the Toys for Tots program.

A special Advent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website and will be updated throughout December. Guthro said the section includes many useful features and resources including additional giving opportunities at parishes and event listings for the diocese. The section can be found at: www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.

