BIDDEFORD — A new spa in North Dam Mill in Biddeford opened last month, offering an immersive wellness experience that will transport clients to a relaxing Hawaiian getaway through the healing arts of massage and Reiki.

The Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce welcomed Spa Voyage with a ribbon cutting celebration on Nov. 21 at their new space.

Owner and licensed massage therapist Eliza Conley-Lepene has over a decade of experience and works with each client on an individual basis to tailor services to their needs.

“I teach my clients to listen to their bodies, and if they’re going through something stressful, being consistent with massage will take care of it, and maintain their base for wellness,” Conley-Lepene said.

Adrienne Powers-Johnson is also a part of the team, offering a full menu of Reiki healing services.

Spa Voyage is located on the second floor of Building 17 in North Dam Mill, in suite 302L overlooking the Saco River falls. Conley-Lepene has transformed to space into an inviting and relaxing tropical oasis, with floor to ceiling palm trees, bamboo and the soothing blues and greens of the Pacific.

One of the more popular and unique services offered at Spa Voyage uses lava shells to increase muscle relaxation and rejuvenation. The shells are filled with a satchel of volcanic rock, water, salt and lavender to create a natural heat reaction that helps them stay hot throughout the entire massage.

Spa Voyage offers massage oils with cold-infused organic flowers and herbs in several different scents, and clients are sent home with a rollerball bottle to extend their spa experience.

To learn more or book an appointment go to the website spa.voyage or call 207-313-9114.

