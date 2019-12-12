WOOLWICH – Joline E. Stone, 76, of Woolwich passed away Dec. 10, 2019 with her husband by her side.

She was born to Oscar Brown and Sylvia (Litchfield) Brown on Dec. 17, 1942, in Mechanic Falls. She graduated from Durham Elementary School.

She was married to Louis H. Stone Jr. July 3, 1965, and they lived together in Bath for 53 years before relocating to Woolwich. Joline is survived by her husband, Louis Stone Jr., two children: Jeffrey Stone, and his wife Kathleen, of Jefferson; Calvin Stone, and his wife Juanita, of Woolwich, two grandchildren: Cassandra Stone of Jefferson; and Joshua Stone of Jefferson, a sister: Judy Flaig, and her husband Donald, of Topsham, one aunt and numerous nieces and nephews. Joline was predeceased by her father and mother: Oscar Brown and Sylvia Brown (Litchfield) and a sister: Jean Gaven. Joline worked at Stinsons fish factory briefly before becoming a home maker and raising her young children. She enjoyed crafts of all types and was always busy creating something for family and friends. Joline enjoyed and adored her family. During the summers she enjoyed going on camping trips with her husband and children. She was a devout Baptist who asked nothing for herself only for family and friends health and happiness.

A celebration of life will be held at her home in Woolwich with close family and friends, date and time will be announced. To express your thoughts and condolences to the family please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

