BRUNSWICK – Madeleine Shaw Tyrol, 92, died on Nov. 29, 2019 at Dionne Commons Assisted Living Facility. She was born at Panther Point, New York on Jan. 29, 1927, the daughter of Sam and Marie Godou Shaw.

A graduate of the New York State Teachers College in Albany, Madeleine taught business courses in the New York State public schools and prison system. Madeleine also owned a series of successful small businesses in later life.

She enjoyed fishing, hunting, music, art and travel.

Madeleine was predeceased by her husband Alfred William Tyrol Jr., and a son Stephen Shaw Tyrol. She is survived by Alfred W. III of Brunswick, Bruce K. of Bowdoinham; grandchildren Katherine, Jennifer, Megan; and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake, N.Y.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

