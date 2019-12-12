Festival of Trees

The Westbrook Festival of Trees continues through Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 910 Main St. More than 55 sponsored trees have been decked out. Don’t miss the Maine Garden Railway Society model train display, along with a number of special events. For a complete list go to westbrookfestivaloftrees.com.

Seniors to dine

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served dinner at noon on Monday, Dec. 16, at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and pie. The entertainment will be a pound auction.

Safety group meeting

Westbrook Safe Mobility & Access Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Dunkin, Main Street, at 5:30 p.m.

Bring some sweets or grapes and cheese for a little Christmas spirit, the committee’s announcement said.

Walker book talk

The Walker Memorial Library Book Club will discuss “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, on the second floor. The setting for the book is New Year’s Eve 1984.

