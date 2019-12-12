1. Greely: The defending Class B champions may have been the best team in the state by the end of last winter. The Rangers return all their defensemen, led by Varsity Maine All-State selection Caleb Duff, who will be paired with Brooks Williams. Ricky Walker and Brennan Rawnsley are also a solid defensive duo, and goalies Jared Swisher and Ben Singer return. Greely lost All-State forward Jake MacDonald to prep school, but returns All-State pick Andy Moore, a dangerous playmaker and scorer. He is on a line with Chris Williams and Ryan Moore.

2. Falmouth: The Yachtsmen were the best 4-14 team around last year. Falmouth played a strong schedule and was in nearly every contest. Of its 14 losses, six were by one goal and three others by two. Falmouth returns its top three scorers – Owen Drummey (15 goals, 13 assists), Charlie Adams (six goals, 12 assists) and Tyler Baker (11 goals, six assists). Defenseman Carter Hawkes (eight assists) also returns. Falmouth is experienced in goal with junior Sam Kidder. The Yachtsmen again play a tough schedule, including two games against Lewiston.

3. Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach/Massabesic: When hockey-crazed Biddeford co-ops with other schools, you know the number of players is down. Playfully called BOOM, can the three schools together make some noise? Biddeford (15-7 last year) reached the state championship game the past two seasons. The Tigers suffered significant graduation losses, and Varsity Maine Player of the Year Nick McSorley left for Berwick Academy. Forwards Trevor Ouellette and Nick Reissfelder are back, and the Tigers have goalie Gavin Sperlich from Old Orchard Beach. Sperlich made 33 saves in the Tigers’ opener, a 3-3 tie with Falmouth.

4. South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete: There was a time when the Red Riots would have a successful year like 2018-19 (11-9, reaching the Class A South semifinals) and then look to rebuild. South Portland now looks to get better. The Red Riots lost leading scorer Bradley McMains (35 points) to junior hockey but return the next three leading scorers – Gus Lappin (17 goals, eight assists), Deven Hannan (11 goals, six assists) and Mitchell Adams (six goals, nine assists). Liam McGibbon returns in goal. The Red Riots play a solid schedule and could make a run in the playoffs.

5. Scarborough: The Red Storm are getting back to form, which is why they make our top-5 list. Other teams could have been listed (such as Thornton Academy), but Scarborough features a lot of experience. The Red Storm lost only four players from last year’s 10-8-1 team and are looking for improvement. Ethan Jasa returns to lead the defense. The Red Storm feature depth at forward, including last year’s leading scorer, Nolan Matthews (14 goals, 10 assists), and Zach Chaisson, Dawson Gendreau and Cam Budway. There is depth at goalie with Caleb Sellinger and Peter O’Brien.

