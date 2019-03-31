Noah Austin, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde senior forward: Despite being heavily covered, Austin totaled 30 goals and 24 assists, giving him 154 career points. He won the Travis Roy Award as the best senior in Class A and led the Eagles to the fifth seed in Class A North.

Dominic Chasse, St. Dominic sophomore forward: Chasse was the best all-around player for the Class A state champions. He created scoring chances (20 goals, 27 assists) with speed and puck smarts while being a force on defense.

Luke Chessie, Thornton Academy senior forward: The Trojans were not a team of stars, but they battled their way to the top seed in Class A South. Chessie led Thornton in scoring (17 goals, 23 assists) while elevating the play of his teammates.

Caleb Duff, Greely junior defenseman: The only returning defenseman for the Rangers, Duff solidified the group, helping Greely win the Class B state championship. He contributed 12 goals and 16 assists.

Gaston Fuksa, St. Dominic senior goalie: Fuksa played a critical role in the Saints’ Class A state championship run. He recorded a .947 save percentage and excelled in the playoffs, including 52 saves against Lewiston in the North final.

Jacob Henry, Bangor senior goalie: With Lewiston undefeated most of the year and St. Dom’s winning the state title, Bangor played in the shadows despite a 15-5 season. Henry was the Rams’ backbone. He had a .938 save percentage.

Jake MacDonald, Greely junior forward: The Rangers trailed 2-0 in the Class B South final before MacDonald recorded three assists and a goal in the second period. He could be explosive, and his numbers (27 goals, 28 assists in 18 regular-season games) showed it.

Nick McSorley, Biddeford sophomore forward: Heavily marked all season, McSorley still broke free with a sniper’s ability, scoring 40 goals to go along with 19 assists. He helped the Tigers become two-time Class A South champions.

Andy Moore, Greely junior forward: Moore was the top playmaker for the Rangers with 41 assists in the regular season, along with 15 goals. He had a goal and four assists in the state final.

Kurtis Pelletier, Lewiston junior forward: Pelletier was the Blue Devils’ most dangerous player, finding ways to get open and often coming up with key goals. He led the team in scoring with 17 goals and 11 assists.

Donato Tocci, Portland/Deering senior defenseman: Tocci led the Bulldogs to the Class A South final. An offensive threat (nine goals), Tocci stayed back more to help his team.

Garrett Tracy, Falmouth senior defenseman: The Yachtsmen struggled in a rare losing season, but Tracy was a bright spots. Among coaches polled, he was one of the few defensemen who stood out in the state. He scored six goals and had four assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Parker, St. Dominic: Parker took over in 2015, inheriting a strong program from Steve Ouellette. Parker built on that, and this year had the Saints peaking at the right time as they won their first state championship since 2000.

Share

< Previous

Next >