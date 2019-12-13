The Enclave is making new friends but keeping the old with a visit from Scarborough Brownie Troop’s No. 629 and No. 633. The girls arrived at the senior living community dressed in fun holiday outfits and performed holiday songs for the audience. Residents who were former Girl or Boy Scouts were asked to come up for a photo. Featured with the children are; Tom Gagnon, Gerry and Sally Lamontagne, Carol Parsons, Sue Fontana, Brenda Jordan, Betsy Ross, Jackie McDonough, Mary McGrath and Lois Anderson.

And like the Girl Scout Promise, The Enclave Scarborough also has a similar promise and “serves with purpose.” Enclave associates “passionately give and serve with love and that every action we take impacts our residents in some way,” according to a press release. The Girl Scout law and promise outlines the same vision as a “way to act towards one another and the world.”

According to the release, “looks like we can learn a lot of good service from one another. Keep it up Brownies and remember, ‘girls with big dreams become women with vision.'”

