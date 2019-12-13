SCARBOROUGH – Is mealtime with your little ones stressful? Join Hannah Freeman for the presentation “Early Childhood Nutrition: Cultivating a Healthy Relationship with Food” at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, on Wednesday, Dec.18 at 6:30 pm.

Whether it is societal pressure, food sensitivities, or picky eaters, mealtimes can be difficult for parents. Hannah will review strategies for nourishing your children from infancy through toddlerhood and beyond, while also cultivating a healthy relationship with food.

Hannah Freeman is a fourth-year naturopathic medical student at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in Scarborough and looks forward to bringing her passion for women’s health, fertility, and family wellness back to Maine upon graduation.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information about programming offered at the Scarborough Public Library, visit thewebsite at www.scarboroughlibrary.org/events.

