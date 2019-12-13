Sing along with ukuleles

The Standish Historical Society is holding an all-ages holiday ukulele concert and sing-along with the Slukes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Old Red Church. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society’s Facebook page.

‘Almost Maine’ auditions

Schoolhouse Arts Center is holding auditions for its upcoming play, “Almost, Maine” at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Those who audition will be doing cold reads of the play. The auditions are held at the Schoolhouse Arts Center at 16 Richville Road. For more information, visit Schoolhouse Art’s Facebook page.

Cribbage tournament

The Standish Fish and Game Club is hosting a cribbage tournament fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Boat Launch Pub on Northeast Road. Half of the tournament’s proceeds goes into the club’s scholarship fund, which is awarded to a Bonny Eagle High School senior who is pursuing a degree related to wildlife or environmental science. The entry fee is $20. For more information, visit the Standish Fish and Game Club’s Facebook page.

Chair yoga

The Institute for Integrative Aging will hold a chair yoga class at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Saint Joseph’s College. The class is held at the Alfond Recreation Center and costs $10 per person.

Bridge club

The bridge club meets 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the Sebago Lake Room at the Standish Municipal Center. Players should have a basic knowledge of bridge and its rules. For more information, contact Kathy Murphy at 310-8015 or Judy Morton at 787-2325.

