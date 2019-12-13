Army-Navy game and party

On Saturday, Dec. 14, join Post 86 to watch the Army-Navy football game followed by Goodtime DJ Services playing dance music in the canteen. Stick around after the game and join the legion family for a Christmas celebration with a potluck dinner. Bring a dish to share. Game at 3 p.m., music at 6 p.m. American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

‘Frozen Kids’ performance

The young actors and actresses of Broadway for Beginners are excited to present “Frozen Kids.” Tickets are $5 and audience members are encouraged to buy tickets in advance, seating is limited. Performances are 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Newbegin Community Center, 22 Main St. To purchase tickets go to grayrec.com.

Go a-caroling

First Congregational Church of Gray is hosting a caroling event from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Meet at the Parish House, 5 Brown St.

On Dec. 19, join Firefly Performing Arts ukulele classes as they carol. Meet at 5 p.m. in front of Russell School for caroling throughout the neighborhood. The event will end with hot cocoa at Aloha Maine.

Fiddlehead showcase, play

Fiddlehead Arts and Science Center’s Fall Session Student Showcase is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Students’ work will be on display along with performances by chorus, music ensembles, recorder band and private music students. There are handmade decorations throughout Fiddlehead Center for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and more.

Fiddlehead’s production of “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” will start soon. There is an opportunity for lead and supporting roles, as well as ensemble. All ages are welcome, including less experienced young actors and actresses ages 4-7 via the Storybook Theater program with no audition necessary. Register on the website before Saturday, Dec. 21.

Winter session class selections are available now on the website. Fiddlehead is closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

The ultimate gift

Give the gift of life by donating blood from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at the American Legion. Whole blood is needed. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour. Power red donation is also needed. This donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have Types A negative, B negative or O blood.

Need some help?

Anyone needing food is welcome, regardless of residency, to visit the Gray Community Food Pantry, First Congregational Church of Gray, Parish House, 5 Brown St. The Gray Community Food Pantry is open from 2-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of every month. For emergency or direct food assistance inquiries, contact Donna Rand at 671-4458. If you would like to make a donation to the food pantry, mail donations to Gray Community Food Pantry, c/o Jan Nowinski Gray.

Holiday movies

Attend a movie in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing are: “The Polar Express” (G), 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945 NR), 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17; “Downton Abbey” (PG), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18; “Holiday Inn” (1942 NR), 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; “The Muppets Christmas Carol” (G), 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and “A Christmas Story” (PG), 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Free and open to all.

