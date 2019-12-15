NAPLES – Thomas Joseph Hubbard of Maplewood Avenue, went to the happy hunting ground on Nov. 27, 2019, after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer. Tom was born Nov, 1, 1953, in Sanford and attended local schools in Old Orchard Beach.

Tom enlisted in the Navy after high school and then worked in the electronic/telecommunications industry in the Portland area. He ran the maintenance department at Point Sebago for many years but his greatest love was working on the water. Whether lobstering, sword fishing or diving for scallops and sea urchins, Tom was capable and comfortable at the helm.

Tom loved his classic cars. Over the years he owned many muscle cars including a 57 Chevy, a California custom Mustang and a Super Bee but his favorite was a ’63 Cuba he bought back from California.

Tom cherished his time living on the Portland waterfront and the many good friends he had there.

Tom was an adventurous free spirit who loved to hunt and was seldom found without his trademark camo on. Tom loved music of all varieties and his collections will be passed on so others may enjoy them.

Tom is survived by his father, George Freeman Jr., of Old Orchard; his sister, Gail Greenwood and her partner, Orrin, of Arundel; his brothers, George Freeman III and his wife, JoAnne, of Scarborough and Brian Freeman of Beaverton, Oregon, and his sister, Ruth Watkins and her husband, Scott, of Old Orchard Beach. Tom was predeceased by his mother Barbara Freeman of Old Orchard Beach. Tom is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a large extended family in the Naples area.

The family would like to thank his many friends from the hood who took care of him these last few months: Harlan, Mark, Scott, Deano and Nelson were tireless in their efforts to keep Tom at home!! We would also like to thank the many nurses, doctors and home caregivers for their caring help during this time.

Fair winds following seas my friend.

What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been!!

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous