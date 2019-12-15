SCARBOROUGH – Costas T. Lambrew, “Gus”, died on Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 87, after a full and meaningful life. All of his family spent every moment possible by his side during his illness.

Dr. Lambrew dedicated his career to advancing research, training, and quality health care for all, including presidents, princes, and people in poverty.

He was a pioneer in cardiology, recognized nationally and internationally in numerous ways. For example, he developed one of the first paramedic pre-hospital cardiac care programs in the U.S. and helped create cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) programs. He travelled the world presenting his research on thrombolysis in myocardial infarction (“clot busters”), which advanced care for patients with acute heart attacks. He was named a Master of the College of Cardiology in 2004; fewer than 100 held that title at the time.

Dr. Lambrew worked at Maine Medical Center (MMC) from 1977 until he retired in 2004. Dr. Lambrew began at MMC as a Physician Educator in Emergency Medicine, followed by positions as Vice President of Health Affairs; Director, Division of Cardiology and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit; and Chief of Cardiology. He advanced MMC to the list of the top 100 best cardiac care hospitals in the country.

At MCC, Dr. Lambrew led a cardiology fellowship program which trained many of the cardiologists practicing in Maine today. He was a professor of medicine at Cornell, State University of New York at Stony Brook, and University of Vermont. He was an active member and held various positions with the American Heart Association, American Medical Association, American College of Physicians and American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Lambrew published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. He also helped launch the modern era of clinical research at MMC. MMC’s annual research retreat is named in his honor.

Gus received his B.A. from Wesleyan University in 1953 and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in 1957. In addition to MMC, he worked at the National Institutes of Health, New York Hospital, Nassau County Medical Center and Unum.

He was a curious and intellectual man: speaking multiple languages including his native Greek. He enjoyed respectful and spirited debate, was kind, gentle and always helped others. He loved to read, sing, travel and sail.

As a man of faith and family, Gus will remain with us in spirit through his wife of 55 years, Patricia; three daughters: Christie Karmen, her husband John, and her sons Justin and Colin Donnelly; Jeanne Lambrew; and Kate Hull, her husband Jeff, and their children Owen and Nora. Being an only child, he especially appreciated Pat’s large and loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Dr. Lambrew’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

No contribution is necessary, but instead of flowers, we suggest donations to Preble Street

(Development Department,

38 Preble Street,

Portland, ME 04101)

or the Maine Medical Center to support the Lambrew Research Retreat

(Development Department, 22 Bramhall Street,

Portland, Maine 04102).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous