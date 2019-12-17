A girl, Natalie Wynter Hill born to Erica and Joel Hill on November 27, 2019 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Gale and Mike Light of Jefferson, Maine, and Duane and Kim Jewett of Liberty, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Mary Ann Jean-Louis of Freeport, Me.

A boy, Miles Douglas Olson was born to Kyle Ryan Olson and Julianna Lindsay Olson (Spaltro) on November 25, 2019 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Laurie Smart of Lisbon, Maine, and Douglas Spaltro of Fortworth, Texas. Paternal Grandparents, Lena Pelkey of Brunswick, Maine, and Kent Olson of Harpswell, Maine. Great Grandparents, Doug and Judy Smart of Lisbon, Maine.

A girl, Amelia Jane Brown was born to Matthieu Jordan Brown and Christianna Mareigh Rhoades on December 4, 20019 of Bowdoinham, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Shanna Lamoreau of Oakland, Maine. Jason and Jennifer Rhoades of Bowdoinham, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Kathy and Donald Brown of Durham, Maine.

