Portland-based information technology services provider Logically has acquired IQ Technology Solutions, an IT services provider based in Reno, Nevada.

The deal was announced in a news release issued Tuesday by Logically, formerly known as Winxnet. Terms of the acquisition – the company’s fifth since July 2018 – were not disclosed.

The acquisition will add IQ Technology’s 30 employees to Logically’s existing staff of 225 to create a total workforce of over 250 employees, including 75 in Portland.

“What impressed us about IQ Technologies, aside from their stellar growth and award-winning recognition in the market, was their dedication to customer support and client satisfaction,” Logically CEO Christopher Claudio said in the release. “IQ Technologies’ founder, Steve Cerocke, will become a senior adviser to the Logically leadership team, and the team at IQ Technologies will stay on and form the backbone of Logically’s Nevada market presence.”

Logically specializes in providing outsourced IT services to small and midsize businesses. In June 2018, it acquired K&R Network Solutions Inc. of San Diego to form a coast-to-coast managed IT services company and has since expanded into other states with further acquisitions.

In early December, Logically acquired North Carolina-based Carolinas IT, adding another 75 employees to its growing staff.

Claudio said the company plans to acquire more companies to expand its presence even further. Logically now operates in Maine, Massachusetts, California, New York, Connecticut, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina, with customers in more than 20 states.

Claudio has said the industry that provides outsourced IT services, also known as managed services, is still relatively fragmented with 15,000 to 25,000 small to midsize providers scattered throughout the United States. He said there has been a push lately toward industry consolidation, and that Logically wants to become one of the top U.S. firms by making three to four acquisitions per year.

