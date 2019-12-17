CASCO – Dan the Barber (Daniel H. Keef), 70, of Casco died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Casco.

Dan was born on Aug. 8, 1949, in Portland, the son of George and Jean (Donahue) Keef. He graduated from Windham High School in 1968. Dan received a medal for perfect attendance. Soon after graduating Dan enlisted in the US Navy serving aboard the USS Coontz (DLG-9/DDG40). Dan came away from his time of service with friends that after many years he was still in touch with.

Upon his return he used the GI Bill to attend Barber school and for the next 46 years served various communities as Dan the Barber. He worked alongside Keith McGrath for 14 years at North Windham Barber & Style. Most notably he worked in his own barber shops in Windham and Kezar Falls, and for the last 16 years on Rte. 302 in Casco. Dan loved being a barber and cut thousands of “friends” hair over his 46 years.

Dan loved cycling and was quick to share his enthusiasm for it with others. He had an affinity for the National Inquirer and Maine Lottery, but his greatest pleasure was time spent at his family’s camp in Eustis. It was in Eustis that he also fostered his love of fly-fishing, particularly in the waters of Tim Brook.

He leaves behind his mother, Jean Keef of Windham; his wife, Deb (Tancrel) Keef, whom he married at their home in Casco on Feb. 14, 1980; his daughter, Sara Kendall and her husband, Matthew of Bath; siblings, Martha Strout and her husband, Ron of Windham, Inger Riley of Wisconsin, Karen Lothrop and her husband, Tom of Florida, Ed Keef and his wife, Sherry of Deer Isle, Bill Keef of Thorndike, and Dave Keef of South Portland; 19 nieces and nephews; and many members of his extended family including the Tancrels and Donahues. He was predeceased by his father, George.

Family and all who call Dan a friend are invited to a gathering and celebration from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers,

Deb and Sara ask

that you take the time

to engage a stranger in conversation in memory of Dan’s mastery of it.

