Quigley, Edwin James (Ted) <FP>B88, of Lewiston, Dec. 13. Catholic mass , St. Philip Church, Auburn, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Schooner Estates, Auburn.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Quigley, Edwin James (Ted) <FP>B88, of Lewiston, Dec. 13. Catholic mass , St. Philip Church, Auburn, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. followed by a ...
Quigley, Edwin James (Ted) <FP>B88, of Lewiston, Dec. 13. Catholic mass , St. Philip Church, Auburn, Jan. 4, 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Schooner Estates, Auburn.
Send questions/comments to the editors.