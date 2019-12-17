BRUNSWICK – Joan L. Gerrish, 83, of Federal Street died Friday Dec. 13, at Mid-Coast Senior Health’s “Garden” Care Facility. She was born in Brunswick, the daughter of Napoleon and Lucille Belanger. She attended the St. John School as a child and was a 1955 graduate of Brunswick High School.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Colonel Joseph Roger Gerrish, USAF in 2016. They had celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Mrs. Gerrish joined her husband living in 10 States and two European countries serving as an Air Force wife during his 32 year career. Joan and Roger retired to Austin, Texas, however, they returned each Spring to the family home on Federal Street in Brunswick.

Joan was an accomplished seamstress and beautician for most of her life. While stationed in Belgium in the late 1970’s, she was the European Military Sales Representative for Estee Lauder Cosmetics. She was also a Red Cross “Grey Lady” volunteer at multiple military hospitals. She also performed years of charity work at military bases across the country with various Officers Wives Clubs during and after her husband’s career.

She was a member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, BPOE #2043. She also enjoyed attending performances of the Maine State Music Theater in the summer months.

Joan is survived by her son Wayne Gerrish and his wife Carolyn of Cumberland, and her daughter Tracy Gerrish and her wife Sandra O’Neal of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by over a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s Catholic Church-All Saints Parish, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec 20. The family encourages the wearing of bright colors in Joan’s honor. Mrs. Gerrish will be interred along-side her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Flowers and remembrances can be sent to Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may also be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com





