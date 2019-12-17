BRUNSWICK – Helen M. Ruby, 79, died on Friday, Dec.13, 2019 at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick, surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born in Brunswick June 3, 1940, daughter of Anna A. White and George C. Holt.

Helen enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with her family and friends. She made many trips to Seboomook Campground on Moosehead Lake. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Richmond American Legion with many special friends.

She worked in shoe shops throughout the local area. Helen also was a stay at home mom and enjoyed gardening, canning and raising her family.

Helen was predeceased by her parents Anna and George; her step father Robert Lavallee; her brother Robert Lavallee Jr.; loving sister Nancy Holt; and a son Stephan Paul.

She is survived by her husband, John Ruby III; they were married in Topsham on June 2, 1957. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together. She is also survived by a brother Don Holt, a stepbrother Peter Lavallee, and a stepsister Connie Giles. Helen had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well. Survivors also include five children, Debra and her significant other Ed, Bud and his wife Kim, Brenda and her husband John, Tammy and her husband Chris, Lisa and her significant other Tom. She had seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

At Helen’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service, but there will be a graveside service at a later date. She will be loved and missed by many.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

Donations can be made in memory of Helen to:

Bowdoin Volunteer

Fire Rescue Department Auxiliary

10 Cornish Dr.

Bowdoin, ME 04287

