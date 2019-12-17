LEWISTON – SFC Eric E. Richardson, 55, a resident of Canton, passed away unexpectedly due to a coronary event, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was “made in Germany”, and was born October 13, 1964, the son of Sherman “Scamp” Richardson and Mary (Mann) Richardson.

Eric was a 1982 graduate of Leavitt High School and received his Associates Degree from Central Maine Technical College in Auburn. He spent a majority of his career in the 133rd Engineer Battalion, where he served in various positions that include administrative NCO, Squad Leader, Detachment Readiness NCO, Assistant Operations NCO, and Readiness NCO. In 2004 he was mobilized to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2010 he was assigned as a Retirement Services Officer in the Maine Army National Guard State Human Resources Office. SFC Richardson ensured that every Soldier transitioning to retirement was more than equipped and ready for the next chapter.

He retired as Sargeant First Class Eric E. Richardson on Dec. 31, 2017 with over 34 years of service, for which he received numerous awards. Eric was a member of the John D. Long American Legion Post 58 in Buckfield. Eric brought the vacation mindset into everything he did. He loved helping others, telling a good story, and spending quality time with those he loved.

He is survived by his son, Josh Richardson; his mother, Mary Richardson; siblings, Gary Richardson and companion Tiffany Fellows, Dennis Richardson and wife Lori, and Kelly Richardson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his girlfriend Becky Jasud; as well as countless friends and loved ones. He was predeceased by his father Sherman C. Richardson; his paternal grandparents, Elmer E. Richardson and Annie M. (Cook) Richardson; maternal grandparents, James E. Mann, Charles Dodge and Rosemond D. (Lowell) Dodge; and many aunts and uncles. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services with full military honors will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22nd at Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, 96 Howes Corner Road. Visiting hours 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21st at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Turner, Maine.

If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Eric E. Richardson to:

The Travis Mills

Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

