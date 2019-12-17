Give the gift of life
The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Hyacinth’s Church Hall (St. Anthony Parish) on Brown Street.
“As always, there is an urgent need for blood donations especially around Christmas time while everyone is busy running around getting ready for the holiday,” said Russ Champagne.
Food Pantry notice
The Westbrook Food Pantry will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 31. Clients are asked to re-register in January with proof of current address, said Director Jeanne Rielly.
