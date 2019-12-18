PORTLAND – Edythe G. DeVoe, 86, of Freeport passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Portland surrounded by her family.

Edythe was born in Montville on Dec. 16, 1932, the daughter of Harold E. and Doris G. (Brown) Mehuren. She attended Walker High School in Liberty and was a star basketball player all four years.

She loved camping, bluegrass festivals, knitting baby hats for the newborns at Mid Coast Hospital, jigsaw puzzles, word finds, and a member of the Freeport Elders Association.

Edythe picked potatoes and raked blueberries along with her young sons in the 1960s, she worked at Penobscot Frozen Foods in Belfast in the 1970s, she retired as the head housekeeper at the Freeport Nursing Home in 1994 and later ran a home daycare for many different children who lovingly called her “Nana”.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne A. DeVoe of Freeport, son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Lori Weymouth of Stockton Springs, son and daughter-in-law, Jerry & Linda Weymouth of Belmont, daughter, Connie Jo Mills of Portland, six grandchildren Ronnie, Ryan, Jessica, Hilary, Amanda, Brianna, six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Katy, Zoey, Cody and new baby Miller, three loving stepchildren as well as siblings Carrie Cross, Earl and Howard Mehuren, several nieces and nephews, and very special canine friends Skippy and Annabelle.

In addition to her parents, Edythe was predeceased by sisters, Hazel Lucas and (twin sister) Esther Behnke, as well as brothers, Donald and John Mehuren and half-brother, Clyde Brown.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, for friends and family from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Waldo County Shrine Club, 85 Northport Avenue, Belfast followed by graveside services for immediate family at the Family Homestead Cemetery in Montville.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations in Edythe’s name may be made to the Freeport Elders Association

53 Depot Street

Freeport, ME 04032

