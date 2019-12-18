BRUNSWICK – Keith V. Ruona, U.S. Navy (Ret.), passed in peace Dec. 13, 2019. He was the son of Tauuno and Alice Ruona.

Keith is survived by his former wife, Yvonne; daughters, Erin and Gigi; sons, Lee, Kyle, and, in spirit, Jon.

Keith is also survived by all the people in this world that his kind heart touched. The list is too long.

Love you Dad.

Hope the water is warmer in heaven than Lake Superior.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 33 Pinewood Drive, Topsham, Maine, 207-364-5881.

