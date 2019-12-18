ORR’S ISLAND – Susan Eileen Ramsay, 57, Susan passed away unexpectedly at her Orr’s Island home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Susan was born, Aug. 14, 1962, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Richard C. and Shirley A. (Penley) MacLane. She attended West Harpswell Elementary and graduated from Mt Ararat High School class of 1981. Susan married husband, Craig D. Ramsay, on Sept. 4, 1988, on Orr’s Island. She was an employee at L.L. Bean from 1988-2015. After that she became the loving caretaker to her four young grandchildren. Susan was predeceased by her gramps, Howard Bass, mother, Shirley MacLane, and father, Richard MacLane and her beloved dog, Baby. Susan is survived by her husband, Craig Ramsay; her daughter, Danielle and her husband, Chad Pelletier and their two children, Gracie and George Pelletier. Her son, Martin and his wife, Kristi Ramsay, and their two children, Kaiden and Logan Ramsay. Her three sisters, Pam MacLane of Harpswell, twin sister, Sharon Stanic of Jacksonville, Florida, and Beth MacLane of Cundy’s Harbor. Susan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her longtime friend, Ann Buckley. Per Susan’s request there will be no formal services. Her family will gather in the spring for a remembrance and to spread her ashes to be with her Mather in Harpswell. To leave a note condolence or share a memory please visit, www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers etc. donations can be made to the Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department at 1600 Harpswell Island road Orr’s Island, Maine 04066.



