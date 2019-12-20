Christmas Eve service at the Popham Chapel

PHIPPSBURG — The Popham Chapel will host its Christmas Eve service, open to all denominations, at 5 p.m., Tuesday, followed by a reception at the Chapel House. The service will be conducted by Chaplain Ed McCartan.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service at Second Congregational Church

NEWCASTLE — The Christmas Eve service of lessons and carols will begin at 4:40 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Newcastle

The Tower Ringers Handbell Choir will perform arrangements of traditional carols. This group of 11 ringers will play the four-octave set of English handbells and hand chimes, using a variety of techniques to enhance the sound of a simply rung bell. Peter Asche will add piano to the bell choir on the final prelude.

The Chancel Choir will add their voices to the congregation in the singing of carols and will offer their own including arrangements of “Sing We Now of Christmas!” based on a French Carol, “Christmas Night” by John Rutter, and the “Lute-book Lullaby.”

The candlelight service, complete with the Advent wreath and Christ Candle and ending with the congregation sharing the light with one another by lighting individual candles as all sing the final hymn, “Silent Night,” together.

The Christmas meditation will be offered by Rev. Char Corbett. All donations received during the service will be split evenly between the local Ecumenical Homelessness Prevention Council and the Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County, both organizations that address heating, housing, and utility needs during these winter months. This is a musical, meaningful, and friendly service and all are welcome.

Christmas Eve service at Day’s Ferry Congregational Church

WOOLWICH — Day’s Ferry Congregational Church will hold its annual Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officiated by The Rev. James Henry.

The Service of Lesson and Carols, which originated in England in the late 19th century, includes a series of Biblical readings surrounding the birth of Christ, interspersed with carols sung by the congregation and choir. The service will feature the church choir, led by Paul Althouse, Scott Davis on trumpet and mezzo-soprano Roxane M.L. Althouse , accompanied by Jeremy Althouse on guitar. The public is invited to attend.

Day’s Ferry Congregational Church is located at 50 Old Stage Road in Woolwich. For more information, email [email protected]

Christmas Eve outdoor sing-along set for Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — All Saints Parish will host a special Christmas carol sing-along in front of the town gazebo located in the park (between Maine Street and Park Row in Brunswick) on Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m.

All are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event.

“We sing sacred carols for 15 minutes of unaccompanied, traditional Christmas carols,” said Deacon John Murphy who, along with his wife, Sheila, helps organize the event.

“I love this event,” said Sheila. “I really love being able to sing about my faith in a public place. It’s a simple way of ringing in the Holy Night.”

The lyrics for the carols will be provided to those who attend. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

All Saints Parish will donate $1 to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for each person who comes to sing. For more information, contact the parish at (207) 725-2624.

