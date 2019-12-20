Things are slowing down heading into the holidays. I hope all the readers out there have happy, safe celebrations and time to relax and enjoy family and friends during the festivities. May all your days be merry and bright!

Rotarians donate winter clothes

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotarians recently brought much needed winter boots, jackets and ski pants to Songo Locks Elementary School. Principal Bridget DelPrete and school counselor Reem Bechara thanked Rotarians for the gifts and will facilitate their distribution.

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month at the Bridgton Community Center. For more information about the club, visit our website lakeregionrotary.com or call 583-4172.

Cookie decorating

Take the kids for an afternoon of cookie decorating on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive, in the back of the old hospital building. This is a free event and all materials will be provided. All are welcome to join in the fun. For more information, call 803-8707.

LEA seasonal walk

As part of the annual Maine Christmas Tree Hunt, the folks at the Lakes Environmental Association invite the public to a family-friendly solstice walk and tree decorating event at the Maine Lake Science Center from 9:20-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Two trees have been decorated – one along the Wetland Trail in the Highland Research Forest and one on the Pinehaven Loop Trail at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road, behind Hannaford. Meet at the Science Center to create tree ornaments, go for a walk to seek out the decorated tree and come back to the center for snacks and hot cocoa. All are welcome to participate in this great way to enjoy the season outside. There is no charge for the event but registration at [email protected] is requested.

Blood drive

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. The Red Cross urges everyone who can to donate blood to help ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holidays. Type O blood is especially needed. So, roll up your sleeves and give a lifesaving gift this holiday season. There will be a blood drive in Bridgton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). Go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment. By giving blood, you may save the life of someone you love or even your own.

Church services

The Bridgton Congregational Church UCC, 33 South High St., will have its Children’s Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec. 22, during the regular service at 10 a.m. A Christmas Eve service of Light and Joy will be held at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, followed by a contemplative service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 42 Sweden Road (Route 93), will offer a service for the fourth day of Advent at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, followed by a rehearsal for Christmas Eve at 11 a.m. A creche service with lessons, carols and a Candlelight Festival Eucharist will take place at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve and the first Sunday of Christmas will be celebrated with a Festival of Lessons and Carols at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.

Mammals of Maine

Chewonki Travelling Natural History will be at the Maine Lake Science Center on Willett Road (behind Hannaford) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to present a program about Maine’s native mammals. Skulls, skins and other specimens will be available to demonstrate how animals adapt to their environment and the role they play in the ecosystem. There will also be a live mammal on show during the program. The event is free for Lakes Environmental Association members. The fee for nonmembers is $5 each and the family rate for four or more people is $20. Space is limited and early registration is recommended. For more information and to register contact [email protected]

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

