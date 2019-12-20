PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley welcomed the winners of the diocese’s annual Christmas card art contest to the diocesan offices in Portland on Dec. 16.

The winners, joined by their families, had dinner with the bishop in Portland. All Catholic school and faith formation students throughout the diocese were invited to participate in the contest. Over 300 submissions were received, each featuring original creations by the artists reflecting a passage from Scripture.

This month, the winners’ creations are appearing on the Christmas cards that have been sent to 2019 Catholic Appeal donors. The contest winners are:

Audre Le (Kindergarten-Grade 2), St. John’s Catholic School, Brunswick

Seamus Dolan (Grades 3-5) St. Maximillian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough

Elizabeth Merrill (Grades 6-8) Holy Cross School, South Portland

Cezarie St. Jean (Grades 9-12) Saint Dominic Academy, Auburn

To thank them for their efforts, the bishop gave each winner a framed display of their artwork, a book, rosary bracelets and 50 Christmas cards featuring their artistic creations.

“These pictures capture the beauty of our faith. You did a wonderful job, and I’m very, very grateful for that,” said the bishop. “Thank you for the work you’ve done, and thanks to you, their families, for passing on the faith to the children.”

To see more winning entries from the contest, visit portlanddiocese.org/ChristmasCardWinners2019.

