Deter underage alcohol consumption

GNG Middle and High School students collaborated with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Casco Bay CAN to visit businesses in both Gray and New Gloucester to promote Project Sticker Shock, a national and statewide program. The initiative is designed to reach adults who might purchase alcohol and provide it to minors.

The students volunteered to bring public awareness to the negative consequences of purchasing alcohol for underage individuals. High school students placed stickers on alcohol packs that highlight Maine laws about providing or purchasing alcohol for a minor. Middle school students placed stickers on pizza box toppers with the message “Because We Care About Teens, We Will Not Provide the Means,” with state penalties listed.

Volunteers sported T-shirts promoting their efforts while presenting each participating business with a thank-you recognition certificate. Project Sticker Shock is held twice a year, in December during the holiday season and again in the spring, during prom and graduation season. For more information, visit cascobaycan.org.

Seagrass to perform

Seagrass, a five-piece, high energy Americana band out of southern Maine specializing in upbeat traditional, classic rock and contemporary music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at the door.

Christmas Eve by candlelight

The First Congregational Church of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, is holding its annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The musical preludes begin at 6:45 p.m. led by John Terison, director of music, and the service starts at 7 p.m. led by Pastor Linda Gard. Those who wish may bring non-perishable food donations for the New Gloucester pantry.

Holiday hours

All town facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at noon for Christmas Eve and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon for New Year’s Eve and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

