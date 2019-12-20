December bag sale

The North Windham Union Church UCC Thrift Shop is having a December bag sale now until Dec. 28. For $5, you can fill a bag with all kinds of treasures, including gently used clothing for all ages, baby items, dishware, shoes, games, books and more. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays and on the fourth Saturday of the month. It is located next to Amato’s at 723 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. After their December sale, the Thrift Shop will close for the winter and will reopen in April of 2020.

Thank You Note Fun

If you’re grateful for the wonderful gifts you receive this holiday season, you may want to visit the Windham Public Library for Thank You Note Fun on Friday, Dec. 27. Stop by anytime that day to make some meaningful thank-you notes that come straight from your heart for your family and friends. The library will have all the supplies you will need to make your thoughtful creations. People of all ages are welcome to participate.

Senior socials

If the winter weather sometimes makes you feel cooped up and in need of a little socialization, go to the Windham Town Hall Gym from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13 and 27 when it will be turned into the Windham Senior Center. Come and see some old friends or meet some new ones as you play cards and games or take part in an energetic game of bingo. If you need a ride, the cost for transportation is $3. Call Windham Parks & Rec for more details at 892-1905.

Skating and s’mores

The Windham Parks & Recreation department is hosting their ever-popular S’mores and Skate Nights again this January. They will be held on Jan. 17 and 31 at the department’s outdoor rinks. This is a fun way to enjoy some healthy outdoor activity with your whole family while mixing and mingling with other members of the community. For more specific information, call 892-1905.

Christmas closings

Windham Town Hall and the Windham Public Library will be closing at noon on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.The library will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and both Town Hall and the library will be closed on New Year’s Day. Happy Holidays to all!

